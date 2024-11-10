Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Guggenheim

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,176,475 shares in the company, valued at $198,388,286.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $4,348,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,964,710.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,388,286.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,965,400 shares of company stock worth $25,156,782 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

