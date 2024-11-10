Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Taboola.com updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.28. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.