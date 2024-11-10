Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.760-6.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37 to $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W downgraded Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

NYSE SUI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

