Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,104 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 161.7% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 26.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,331,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,782,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $45.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

