Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. 9,127,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $66.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

