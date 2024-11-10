Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. 352,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

