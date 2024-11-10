Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.49 and last traded at $189.00. 127,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 349,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.31.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

