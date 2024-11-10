Stephens Initiates Coverage on Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

