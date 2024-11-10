Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Stepan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.23 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 43.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

