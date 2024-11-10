Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.3 million-$107.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.4 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.470 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,306 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $388,934.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,747.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $34,520.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,882 shares of company stock worth $1,801,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.