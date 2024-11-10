SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Target by 8.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Target by 166.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

