SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 687,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 140,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

