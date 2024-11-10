SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $398.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $276.09 and a twelve month high of $399.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.