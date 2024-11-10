SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CFO Robert J. Simmons Sells 16,485 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,731,254.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,865.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.2 %

SKYW opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,855,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 261,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

