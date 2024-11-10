Sigma Planning Corp Sells 11,399 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $238.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.79 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

