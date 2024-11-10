Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

