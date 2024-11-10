Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total value of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

TEAM stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $469,803,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

