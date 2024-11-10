Scotiabank Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FNV traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

