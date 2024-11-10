Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schneider National by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,602.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

