Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 4,345,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.