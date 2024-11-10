Sanctum Infinity (INF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for $259.92 or 0.00326361 BTC on popular exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $224.83 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,547.18 or 0.99881289 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,446.64 or 0.99755046 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 864,987 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 865,592.39737027. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 259.79229573 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $3,290,896.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars.

