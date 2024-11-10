Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 257,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 111,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.1579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.