Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 4,777 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in RTX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.