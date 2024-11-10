Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

