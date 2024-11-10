Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 600.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.