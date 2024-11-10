Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Increased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 2.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

