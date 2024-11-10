Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Price

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,402 shares of company stock worth $242,343 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.