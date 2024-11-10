Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,300. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,950.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 21.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

