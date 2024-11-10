Robert W. Baird Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $9.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 35.3 %

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,404,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,189. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 117,120 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $5,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,252.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 359,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 255,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.