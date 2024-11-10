RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.58 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
