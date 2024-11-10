River Global Investors LLP Sells 2,520 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.87. The stock had a trading volume of 936,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $187.73 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.71.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

