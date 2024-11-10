River Global Investors LLP Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 6,097,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

