River Global Investors LLP Has $1.69 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $40.13. 30,274,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.