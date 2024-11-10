River Global Investors LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

GILD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.57. 7,457,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.