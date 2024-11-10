River Global Investors LLP Acquires 6,486 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,582 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 819.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,340 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 150.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $3,947,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,809. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

