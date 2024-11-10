River Global Investors LLP Acquires 514 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $134.34. 3,466,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,127. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50.

3M ( NYSE:MMM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business's revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

