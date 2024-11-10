Retail Opportunity Investments’ (ROIC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.