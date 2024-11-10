Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.280 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.