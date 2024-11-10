Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.280 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
