Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.280 EPS.
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
