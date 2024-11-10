Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.180-2.280 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:REZI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

