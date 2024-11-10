Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rayonier also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. 1,209,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.