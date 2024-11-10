Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Fortinet Stock Up 10.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. Fortinet has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

