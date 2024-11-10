QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

