Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KWR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,552. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $151.31 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 105.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 50.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

