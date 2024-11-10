ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $898.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

