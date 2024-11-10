Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $684.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.81. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.97 and a 1 year high of $688.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

