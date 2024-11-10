Privium Fund Management B.V. Trims Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 559,329 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.93 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.