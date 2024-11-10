Pivotal Research Raises TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $145.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

