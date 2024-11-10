Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE SVV opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.59. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 329.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,068,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,964 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 34.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,883,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,423 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 79.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.