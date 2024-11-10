PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNF)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

