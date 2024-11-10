Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

PAHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 203,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,175. The company has a market cap of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.